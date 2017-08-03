Tom Brady’s Top 40: A By-The-Numbers Celebration Of Patriots QB’s 40th Birthday

In honor of Tom Brady turning 40 on Thursday, here are 40 statistics — some well-known, others far more obscure — that tell the story of the New England Patriots quarterback’s illustrious career:

1(st): Where Brady’s five Super Bowl wins rank all-time among quarterbacks — Hall of Fame linebacker Charles Haley is the only other NFL player with five rings. Brady also holds a host of other Super Bowl records, including most appearances (seven) and most Super Bowl MVPs (four).

2: The number of incompletions Brady had on 28 pass attempts during a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2007 AFC divisional round — a ridiculous 92.9 completion percentage. That game isn’t remembered as one of Brady’s signature playoff performances — the stunning Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants a few weeks later didn’t help — but it easily was one of his most dominant.

3: The number of other Patriots quarterbacks who have started a game since Brady took over for Drew Bledsoe in 2001: Matt Cassell (15 starts), Jimmy Garoppolo (two) and Jacoby Brissett (two).

4(th): Where Brady ranks in NFL history in completions (5,244), passing yards (61,582) and passing touchdowns (456).

5: Members of the over-40 club currently on NFL rosters: Brady, Houston Texans punter Shane Lechler (40), Arizona Cardinals kicker Phil Dawson (42), Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant (42) and Indianapolis Colts kicker — and former Brady teammate — Adam Vinatieri (44).

6: The number of quarterbacks selected ahead of Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft. But you probably already knew that.

7: The number of years it’s been since Brett Favre became the first and only quarterback in the post-merger NFL to win a playoff game after his 40th birthday. No 40-plus-year-old QB has played in a Super Bowl.

8: The number of dollars, in millions, that Brady makes from endorsements alone, according to Forbes. These endorsements include Under Armour, Uggs, Tag Heuer and his newest partner, Aston Martin.

9: The number of times Brady has lost to the Denver Broncos in his career, his most against any non-division opponent. The Broncos are the only team Brady has a losing record against (7-9, including postseason games).

10: The number of minutes it took Brady to throw five touchdown passes during a 59-0 beatdown of the Tennessee Titans in 2009. The first came with 9:56 remaining in the second quarter, and the fifth came 12 seconds before halftime. He also added a sixth early in the third quarter, capping one of three six-TD performances he’s put together in his Patriots career.

11: The number of touchdown passes Brady threw during a two-game span in 2007, tossing five against the Dallas Cowboys and then six against the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots scored a combined 97 points in those two games.

12: The number of Pro Bowls Brady has been selected to, matching his jersey number. He’s played in just two of those games, however, and hasn’t participated since 2004.

13: The number of overtime games (regular season only) Brady has played in. He’s 9-4 in those contests.

14: The number of dollars, in millions, that Brady received on March 31 — the second half of his $28 million signing bonus. That paycheck will more than make up for the measly $1 million he’ll earn in salary this season.

15: The number of games Brady has missed due to injury in his NFL career, all resulting from his Week 1 ACL tear in 2008.

16: The total number of passes Brady completed in his first Super Bowl, against the St. Louis Rams in 2002. He completed 16 in the fourth quarter alone against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. His 43 total completions in that game set a Super Bowl record.

17: The number of seasons Brady has played in the NFL. Only one other current Patriots player has played more than 10 (Stephen Gostkowski, 11).

18: The number of players who have caught exactly one touchdown pass from Brady, a list that includes names like Tom Ashworth, Matthew Mulligan, Terry Glenn and Larry Centers.

19(-0): The one hurdle Brady has yet to clear.

20: The total number of home games Brady has lost in his Patriots career. He’s a ridiculous 118-20 in Foxboro and has lost just one regular-season home game to an AFC opponent since 2007 (a meaningless Week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2014).

21: The number of consecutive games New England won with Brady at the helm during the 2003 and 2004 seasons, still the longest winning streak in NFL history.

22: The distance, in yards, of Brady’s longest career rush, which came against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006. Not known for his wheels, Brady also had the longest run of any Patriots player in Super Bowl LI, scampering 15 yards for a key first down.

23: The number of touchdowns Brady has rushed for in his NFL career (regular and postseason). His first still is his most memorable.

24: Brady’s age when he won his first Super Bowl, leading the upstart Patriots past the “Greatest Show on Turf” Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

25: The number of playoff games Brady has won, an NFL record. Joe Montana is second on that list with 16. Also the number of points Brady and the Patriots trailed by in Super Bowl LI before rallying to win.

26: The number of times Brady has beaten the Bills in 29 tries. He’s had slightly more trouble against New England’s other AFC East rivals, going 24-8 against the New York Jets and 20-9 against the Dolphins, including the postseason.

27: The number of touchdown passes Brady threw to players not named Randy Moss during the 2007 season. He and Moss hooked up for an NFL-record 23 scores that year, bringing Brady’s season total to a league record-setting 50. Peyton Manning since has broken that record.

28: The number of touchdown passes Brady threw in 2002, his first full season as a starter. He actually led the NFL in that category, even though the Patriots went just 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

29(.5): The number of yards Brady has averaged per reception in his career. He has just two catches to his credit, but both went for big yardage: a 23-yarder from Kevin Faulk in 2001 and a 36-yarder from Danny Amendola in 2015.

30: The number of days Brady was suspended for last season as a result of Deflategate. The Patriots posted a 3-1 record over those four weeks, then won 14 of their final 15 games after Brady returned.

31: The number of points Brady lost to the Bills by in Week 1 of the 2003 season, the most lopsided loss of NFL career. New England flipped the script when the teams met again in Week 17, winning 31-0 en route to its second Super Bowl title.

32: The number of completions Brady had in his playoff debut, the famed “Snow Bowl” against the Oakland Raiders. It’s easy to forget that, despite the blizzard, Brady attempted a whopping 52 passes that night, his fourth-highest total ever in a postseason game.

33: The distance, in yards, of the only touchdown Brady threw to Chad Johnson. Even Brady’s brilliance couldn’t help Ochocinco succeed in New England.

34: The number of points Brady and the Patriots scored in their historic Super Bowl win over the Falcons, 31 of which came after halftime.

35: The number of points Michigan scored in Brady’s final collegiate game, a 35-34 overtime win in the 2000 Orange Bowl. The game was a precursor of things to come for the QB, who threw for threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns and erased two 14-point deficits against an Alabama team led by future NFL MVP Shaun Alexander.

36(.84): Brady’s lowest completion percentage ever in an NFL start, which came against the Dolphins in Week 5 of the 2004 season. Interestingly, New England still managed to win that game, prevailing 24-10 despite Brady completing just 7 of 19 passes.

37: Brady’s age when he defeated the Seattle Seahawks to win his fourth Super Bowl title. In that game, Brady became just the sixth quarterback ever to throw four touchdown passes in a single Super Bowl.

38(.7): Brady’s average yards per punt in his NFL career. He’s booted the ball three times in all, including once during the 2011 playoffs.

39: The number of fourth-quarter comebacks Brady has engineered, including seven in the playoffs and three in the Super Bowl. Fun fact: The Patriots have trailed or been tied in the fourth quarter in all seven Super Bowls that Brady has played in.

40(-yard dash): Brady ran the 40 in 5.28 seconds at the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine. All five of his current starting offensive linemen ran faster before their respective drafts, according to NFL Draft Scout’s database.

