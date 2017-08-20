Tottenham Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Tottenham has a golden opportunity to exorcise old demons at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Spurs will take on reeling Chelsea in their second Premier League match of the season after defeating Newcastle United last Sunday.

Tottenham traditionally has struggled against Chelsea and lost 4-2 to The Blues in the FA Cup semifinal in April. But the defending Premier League champions will be without veterans Diego Costa, Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas and are coming off an underwhelming loss to Burnley FC last weekend.

Here’s how to watch Tottenham vs. Chelsea online.

When: Sunday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports