Touring Car Driver Nearly Wrecks Entire Field, Pulls Off Save Of Year

Kenan Dole’s racing overalls were blue when he started Saturday’s VAG Trophy race at Brands Hatch, but we’re willing to bet they were brown when he finished.

Dole nearly wrecked the entire field while he was leading Round 3 of the VAG Trophy championship, but he instead pulled off an incredible save.

The British driver nearly lost control of his Volkswagen Golf race car after he clipped the curb at Turn 1. Although Dole caught the Golf before it spun out, his car then was sent into a tank slapper due to the damp conditions, sliding across the circuit multiple times before he saved it going into the hairpin at Turn 2.

The onboard footage from inside Dole’s VW revealed just how chaotic the incident was for him. Not only did Dole have to keep his eyes fixed on the track ahead while trying to wrestle his car in that direction, he also had to check out the side window to take stock of the oncoming cars.

Bit of fun from race 1! 😜 pic.twitter.com/HHz5LK1XCD — Kenan Dole (@KmdRacing) August 5, 2017

The Golf admittedly had some help straightening out from the Audi TT RS that bumped into it, but we still give Dole most of the credit for the save since most people probably would have lost it coming out of the first corner.