Travis Shaw Leaves Brewers Game With Scary Neck Injury During Steal Attempt

Travis Shaw’s resurgent season for the Milwaukee Brewers took a temporarily frightening turn Saturday.

The Brewers third baseman was forced to leave Milwaukee’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays in just the second inning after suffering a neck injury while trying to steal second base.

The play looked pretty nasty at first: The throw from Rays catcher Jesus Sucre hit Shaw square in the neck, and he stayed down on the ground for several seconds.

It appears Milwaukee dodged a bullet, though: Shaw is considered day-to-day with a neck contusion and is hopeful to return to action Monday.

Travis Shaw is sore today but expects to be back in the lineup tomorrow. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) August 6, 2017

The former Boston Red Sox third baseman is enjoying a career season with the Brewers, batting .290 with 24 home runs and a team-leading 74 RBIs through 99 games.

Milwaukee went on to defeat Tampa Bay 3-0.

