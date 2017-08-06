Travis Shaw Leaves Brewers Game With Scary Neck Injury During Steal Attempt

Travis Shaw’s resurgent season for the Milwaukee Brewers took a temporarily frightening turn Saturday.
The Brewers third baseman was forced to leave Milwaukee’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays in just the second inning after suffering a neck injury while trying to steal second base.
The play looked pretty nasty at first: The throw from Rays catcher Jesus Sucre hit Shaw square in the neck, and he stayed down on the ground for several seconds.
It appears Milwaukee dodged a bullet, though: Shaw is considered day-to-day with a neck contusion and is hopeful to return to action Monday.
The former Boston Red Sox third baseman is enjoying a career season with the Brewers, batting .290 with 24 home runs and a team-leading 74 RBIs through 99 games.
Milwaukee went on to defeat Tampa Bay 3-0.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP