Twins’ Bartolo Colon Beats Diamondbacks To Accomplish Rare MLB Feat

Bartolo Colon is still winning games in the Major Leagues at 44 years old, and on Sunday he accomplished a truly impressive feat for a pitcher.

The Minnesota Twins starter beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving him at least one win against every MLB team. Colon, who had been 0-2 in his career versus the Diamondbacks entering the weekend, is the 18th pitcher to accomplish this feat.

Colon allowed seven hits and four earned runs over six innings in Minnesota’s 8-4 victory Sunday. He’s not having a very good 2017 season, though, as he’s just 5-10 with a 6.66 ERA.

Still, you have to tip your cap to Colon, who’s still able to pitch well in his 19th season and playing for his 10 different team. Even with interleague play, it’s really tough to beat every single team. We might not see a pitcher match this accomplishment for a while.

