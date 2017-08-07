Twitter Explodes With 0-16 Jets Predictions After Quincy Enunwa Injury News

The New York Jets roster is laughably bad. How bad? Well, winning three or four games probably would be considered a successful season.

New York’s depth chart took another hit Monday when it was reported that wide receiver Quincy Enunwa would miss the entire 2017 NFL season because of a neck injury.

There’s been a lot of debate about the Jets’ chief rival, the New England Patriots, potentially going 16-0 this season. New York doing the opposite with a winless 0-16 campaign probably has a better chance of happening, though, and plenty of football fans and media members tweeted about that possibility after Enunwa’s news broke.

This is by far the least talented Jets team ever. This could be 0-16 bad. — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) August 7, 2017

Look at the Jets roster and schedule. 0-16 isn't a hot take… it's expected. #T2S — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) August 7, 2017

This is my 10th season working in the NFL. I don’t remember a roster worse than these Jets and the Lions went 0-16 in 2008. — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) August 7, 2017

Watch the Jets go 0-16 this year and Sam Darnold will stay in school another year — Jimmy (@JimForShort) August 7, 2017

I am ready for 0-16 #Jets — Patrick Quinn (@PattyIce56) August 7, 2017

Jets, 0-16, collision course — Joey Dillhoff (@JD__III) August 7, 2017

Luckily for the Jets, their schedule is fairly soft out of the gate. They play winnable games against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns over the first five weeks.

There’s got to be a win in there, right?

