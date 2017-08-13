Usain Bolt Suffers Injury Heartbreak In Last Race Of His Storied Career

Usain Bolt ruled the track as a god but ultimately leaves it as a mortal.

The legendary Jamaican sprinter suffered an injury Saturday in London in the final race of his career. Bolt was running the anchor leg for Jamaica in the 4 x 100-meter relay final at the 2017 World Championships in Athletics when he suffered a leg cramp, collapsed to the track and ultimately left in tears.

Watching Usain Bolt pull up with an injury in his last race ever is legit heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/gS62X5LCOl — Noncoverage Sports (@noncoverage) August 13, 2017

Usain Bolt pulls up with pulled hamstring in final World Championship. Still classy as he applauds the crowd in London, even in pain. pic.twitter.com/DuD5Lm6WJd — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) August 12, 2017

Afterward, Bolt lamented the sad ending to his remarkable career but also thanked his fans.

“Not the way that I wanted to end my championship,” Bolt said on Snapchat, according to NBC Sports. “I left everything out there on the track. I gave it my all, as always.

“Sorry I didn’t get to say bye or anything, but I will be at the stadium tomorrow. I will come say goodbye.”

Thank You my peeps.

Infinite love for you all🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 12, 2017

Although Great Britain won the gold medal, Bolt dominated post-race conversation.

Bolt’s team claims event organizers’ decision to delay the start of the race caused Bolt’s left-hamstring injury.

“It was 40 minutes and two medal presentations before our run,” Jamaica’s Yohann Blake said, per The BBC. “We keep warming up and waiting, then warming up and waiting. I think it got the better of us.

“It hurts to see a true legend, a true champion go out there and struggle like that.”

Statement from the Jamaican team doctor on Usain Bolt's injury in final career race: pic.twitter.com/g3i0TSyV7t — Sara Germano (@germanotes) August 12, 2017

Nevertheless, Bolt, winner of eight Olympic gold medals and 11 at the World Championships, received an outpouring of affection from many corners of the sports world.

Bolt probably one year too many. Sad to see him go down in his final race. Personally I think he has been amazing for the sport. #Respect — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) August 12, 2017

You're remembered for how you lived and not for how you died…Usain Bolt's legacy stays untouched. Legend. #Respect — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 13, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images