Vegas Sportsbooks Already Have Odds For Jon Jones And Brock Lesnar Fight

The moment Jon Jones dropped his microphone after calling out Brock Lesnar following his UFC 214 win, the hype machine for a potential Jones-Lesnar megafight was born.

Days after UFC 214, Las Vegas sportsbooks released odds for the fight with Jones being an overwhelming favorite after the UFC light heavyweight champion challenged Lesnar in his post-fight interview.

Westgate has opened odds for Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar. Jones opens at -300 with Brock Lesnar coming back at +250 (action by Dec 31, 2018) pic.twitter.com/QVuLLYcU9I — Justin Hartling (@justinhartling) July 30, 2017

Since the line opened, some sportsbooks like Bovada already have Jones as a -350 favorite.

Lesnar hasn’t fought since UFC 200 when he defeated Mark Hunt via unanimous decision. The win was later overturned after Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance. Lesnar still has to serve a six-month suspension for the violation and is still under contract with the WWE, so a fight between the two titans wouldn’t happen until probably late 2018, when Lesnar is 41 years old.

If the betting line holds, it will be the longest odds Lesnar has had in a UFC fight according to BestFightOdds.com.

Long odds aside, the fight will surely gross a large financial haul for both fighters and this seems important to Jones. He recently called Conor McGregor, who is getting ready for a big money fight of his own against Floyd Mayweather, a “tremendous inspiration” for making “huge paydays” a reality for UFC fighters.

