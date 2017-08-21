Venues Used In Rio Olympics Look Borderline Apocalyptic One Year Later

Ahead of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, some of biggest concerns pertained the fate of the venues erected for the games.

Well, those fears might’ve been justified.

Business Insider tweeted a video Monday that contains pictures of some of the venues roughly a year after the Olympics, and the results aren’t pretty. But while the complexes, especially the aquatic stadium, look terrible, it’s the images of abandoned trash that perhaps are the most alarming.

The Rio Olympics were only a year ago, but the venues look like they've been deserted for decades pic.twitter.com/kVniXMcEia — Business Insider (@businessinsider) August 21, 2017

The fallout from the 2016 games certainly has been rough.

Earlier this year, a report surfaced that showed just how bad the situations with the venues had become. Not only that, but some of the medals awarded to athletes literally are falling apart.

But if you’re looking for a positive spin on how Olympic venues can be repurposed, you need only look at the Sochi Olympic Park, which has been converted into a purpose-built Formula One circuit.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images