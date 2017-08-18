Vikings Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch NFL Preseason Game Online

Two potential playoff teams will play under the lights Friday night in Washington.

The Seattle Seahawks, the defending NFC West champions, will host the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field in the second preseason game for both teams. Both teams are 1-0 in the preseason, not that it matters, and with this being exhibition No. 2, it’s a great chance to see how ready the regular starters are for game action.

Here’s how you can watch Vikings vs. Seahawks online:

When: Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL.com

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images