Vince Wilfork Announces NFL Retirement As Only He Can In Hilarious Video

Vince Wilfork is trading in his cleats for barbecue tongs. Literally.

The 35-year-old defensive tackle officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday in unique fashion: a sponsored Twitter video for the grilling product company Kingsford.

“No more cleats — I’m moving on to smoked meats, fellas. Peace out!” Wilfork says happily in the video while rocking his now-famous nothing-but-overalls look.

The clip also reveals something that will make New England Patriots fans happy: “Big Vince” is going on a grilling tour this season, starting with a trip to Gillette Stadium on Sept. 7 for New England’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilfork should get a very warm welcome from Patriots fans; the No. 21 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft spent 11 seasons as a staple on New England’s defensive line, winning Super Bowls in his first and last years with the team (2004 and 2014) and reaching five Pro Bowls.

Wilfork spent the last two seasons on the Houston Texans, but after 189 career games, he’s turning his attention to smoking meats instead of offensive linemen.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images