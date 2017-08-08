Vince Wilfork’s Five Best Moments From Great Career With Patriots, Texans

Vince Wilfork had an excellent NFL career in which he won two Super Bowl titles and earned five Pro Bowl selections. He was a First-Team All-Pro once and a Second-Team All-Pro three times.

Still, Wilfork, who retired Monday, will be remembered for far more than his football success. The big defensive tackle has a larger-than-life personality that he displayed both on and off the field during his 13 seasons in the league, first with the New England Patriots and then with the Houston Texans.

As such, the NFL’s official YouTube page published a video Monday highlighting Wilfork’s top five moments.

Here’s to a great career, a great player and, by all accounts, a great guy.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images