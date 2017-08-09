VW Passat GT Concept From LA Auto Show Will Go On Sale In 2018

All too often, manufacturers make concept cars that make enthusiasts’ jaws hit the floor but will never go on sale. The Volkswagen Passat GT thankfully isn’t one of those vehicles.

VW has confirmed the Passat GT, which debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, will be put into production and go on sale in model year 2018, according to Digital Trends. The GT is the result of VW’s post-“Dieselgate” restructuring that handed Volkswagen North America more control over its product offerings.

The Passat range long has been thought of as the most-vanilla among VW’s lineup. The Jetta GLE, Golf GTI and Golf R all spice up its small car offerings, but the mid-size sedan is sans a performance-oriented model.

The GT surely will fit the performance car bill, with its sort-tuned suspension and red accents, though its 280 horsepower, 258 foot-pounds of torque and front-wheel-drive layout admittedly leave more to be desired.

Reportedly costing roughly $30,000, the Passat GT will be up against the likes of the Ford Fusion Sport, which has the VW beat on paper.

The Fusion’s EcoBoost V-6 produces 45 horsepower more than the Passat’s VR6, and nearly 100 foot-pounds more torque. What’s more, the Fusion Sport’s all-wheel-drive makes it easier to put that power down than the Passat GT’s front-drive system likely will.

Our hope is that VW’s shift toward sportier models in the North American market means that a Passat R, with more power and the Golf R’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive, is coming down the pike.

Thumbnail photo via Volkswagen