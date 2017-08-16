Warriors Star Kevin Durant Projects LeBron James’ Future With Cavs

Fresh off a season in which they reached the NBA Finals for a third consecutive year, the Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be in total disarray.

Kyrie Irving already has expressed his desire to flee Cleveland, as the star point guard reportedly is tired of playing in LeBron James’ shadow. But James might not be long for the Cavs either, as one report indicates that the 2017 campaign “100 percent” will be King James’ last in “The Land.”

With this information in mind, rapper Lil Dicky took to Twitter to share how he believes the Cavaliers should handle James, which quickly was refuted by one of the NBA’s biggest stars.

u can't trade a legend. He is Cleveland, he gets to hold the cards — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017

Several reports have indicated that James’ frustration with Cavs ownership has grown since the departure of former general manager David Griffin, but KD thinks James’ star power will prevent Cleveland from dealing the three-time champion.

I feel what you're saying. Most owners think that way, but then you realize it's lebron james. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017

But if James were to leave the Cavs, it wouldn’t the first time he parted ways with his hometown. After spending the first seven years of his career with the team, James spent the next four seasons with the Miami Heat. Cleveland struggled mightily following James’ departure, but as KD notes, the four-year window wasn’t all bad for the Cavs.

last time he left they got like 3 number one picks. So either way they are good lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 16, 2017

Maybe Durant will land a gig as an NBA GM when his playing days are over.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images