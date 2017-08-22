Was Hit On Odell Beckham Jr. Dirty? Giants Teammates Seem To Think So

The New York Giants appear to have dodged a serious bullet on Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury. But that won’t quiet the conversation surrounding the play that caused it.

The Giants wide receiver suffered a sprained ankle in Monday night’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns when cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun went low on him after a catch. The optics of the play were… not great.

If you do this in a pre-season game, you should be suspended for the ENTIRE REGULAR SEASON. pic.twitter.com/f67pxykqqB — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) August 22, 2017

We’ve seen players suffer season-ending injuries on those types of hits — New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski tore his ACL and MCL on a similar blow from then-Browns safety T.J. Ward in 2013. As some have pointed out, though, Boddy-Calhoun’s hit technically was legal.

Hit from Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun on Odell Beckham is legal, I'm told. Shoulder/side of helmet contact to the knee area is legal contact — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2017

Still, Beckham’s teammates weren’t happy with the Browns cornerback after the game. Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison saw both sides, but thought Boddy-Calhoun’s hit was unnecessary for an exhibition contest.

Clean hit but come on. Kid did his job, can't be mad at him. Couldn't have been me. I'll leave it at that https://t.co/SV8iUqhwec — Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) August 22, 2017

Agreed. It's just certain stuff u don't do in the preseason. Let someone have done it to him watch how upset he would've been. https://t.co/rbEwq0FxoL — Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) August 22, 2017

Giants safety Landon Collins took a stronger stance, claiming he’s lost any respect for Boddy-Calhoun after that type of hit.

“I cannot have a teammate next to me playing that way,” Collins said, via ESPN.com. “I cannot condone it. It’s not something I seek.

“The play wasn’t a penalty, but it’s something everyone knows that is something you don’t do. He had about 30 seconds to make a play on the ball in the air. He could’ve made a play on the ball, could’ve hit him high, but he chose a different route. I can’t respect him.”

Beckham was seen glaring in the Browns’ direction after his injury, but he did his best to take the high road after the game.

“I don’t know. It’s just football, I guess,” Beckham said, ESPN.com. “Preseason.”

Most importantly, though, the All-Pro wide receiver just seemed thankful the hit didn’t end his season.

Thank u 🙏🏽 — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) August 22, 2017

