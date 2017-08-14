Watch Andrew Benintendi Crush Solo Home Run For Red Sox At Fenway Park

Andrew Benintendi is red-hot right now.

The Boston Red Sox left fielder went 5-for-13 with three home runs and nine RBIs in the team’s weekend series against the New York Yankees, and he continued to swing a hot bat Monday at Fenway Park.

The Sox were trailing the Cleveland Indians 3-1 in the bottom of the third inning when Benintendi strolled to the plate against Trevor Bauer.

Bauer left a fastball out over the middle of the plate and Benintendi absolutely hammered it over the right field fence to trim the Indians’ lead to one.

Andrew Benintendi stays on fire as he crushes a HR over the bullpen pic.twitter.com/SUawJjwsdK — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 14, 2017

If Benintendi and fellow Red Sox rookie Rafael Devers continue to torment opposing pitchers, the Red Sox will be a hard out come October.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images