Watch Bill Belichick Turn To ‘The Dark Side’ As Media Analyst

Did you know Bill Belichick once worked as a Super Bowl media analyst? Apparently CBS Boston’s Michael Hurley did, and after spending years searching for the video, he finally found his white whale.

Belichick previewed Super Bowl XL with Mike Tirico, who worked for ABC and ESPN at the time. The New England Patriots head coach first broke down some of the greatest defenses of all time, including his 1990 New York Giants and 2001 New England Patriots, before previewing the Super Bowl matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Belichick isn’t known to be overly talkative to the media, unless you get him on the right subject, but the Patriots head coach actually did a pretty solid job in the role. Belichick, who’s gone on to coach 11 more seasons and win two more Super Bowls since that game, said, “I don’t think I could come over to the dark side” when Tirico offered him a full-time position.

Who knows when Belichick will retire at this point, but it seems unlikely he’d spend his golden years on “the dark side.”

