Watch Braun Strowman Crush Brock Lesnar With Table At WWE SummerSlam

Braun Strowman is an absolute freak of nature.

At 6-foot-8 and 385 pounds, The Monster Among Men is a one-man wrecking crew. And unfortunately for Brock Lesnar, he felt Strowman’s wrath in an extremely painful way Sunday night at WWE SummerSlam.

During the Fatal 4-Way main event for Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship, Strowman lifted and dumped an announcers table right onto Lesnar, leaving the Beast Incarnate motionless and in need of medical attention.

Lesnar initially was hauled away via stretcher out of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but not even immense pain and agony could keep him out of the match. Lesnar eventually returned to the bout, which culminated with an F5 to Roman Reigns, sealing the successful title defense for Lesnar.

So while The Conqueror hung onto his belt, he certainly took a tremendous toll on his body in order to do so.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screenshot