Watch Chris Hogan Make Acrobatic Catch In Patriots-Texans Joint Practice

Chris Hogan averaged 23.8 yards per reception when the New England Patriots and Houston Texans met in the divisional round of the 2016 NFL playoffs.

He picked up right where he left off Tuesday when the teams reunited on the practice field at The Greenbrier resort in Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

WBZ-TV photographer Tom Bravo captured Hogan hauling in two impressive catches on Day 1 of Patriots-Texans joint practice: a long bomb down the right sideline from quarterback Tom Brady and an acrobatic leaping grab over Houston cornerback Kevin Johnson.

Brady also hit Hogan for another big gain in 11-on-11 drills, according to reporters on the scene.

Highlight of the day for Pats: In hurry-ups, Brady connected w/ Chris Hogan for a ~50 yarder on skinny post. Decent coverage. Perfect throw — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) August 15, 2017

Hogan, who signed with the Patriots last summer, is coming off the most productive season of his career. He caught 38 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season, then added another 17 catches for 332 yards in three playoff games, including a monster nine-catch, 180-yard, two-touchdown performance in the AFC Championship Game.

Following the offseason addition of Brandin Cooks, Hogan likely will begin the season as New England’s third receiver behind Cooks and Julian Edelman. All three did not play in last Thursday’s preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, nor did returning wideouts Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola.

