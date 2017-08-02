Watch Christian Vazquez Launch Walk-Off, Three-Run Home Run For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox looked like they were about to suffer another heartbreaking loss during the second half of the Major League Baseball season Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Boston had blown a one-run lead to the Cleveland Indians in the top of the ninth inning, and was down to its final out when Christian Vazquez put on his cape and saved the day.

The Red Sox had runners on second and third with two outs, and Vazquez blasted a fastball from Indians closer Cody Allen to deep center field for a walk-off, three-run home run.

Take a look:

THIS TEAM MAY NEVER LOSE ANOTHER GAME pic.twitter.com/jiSaGnJq8U — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 2, 2017

The 12-10 win put the Red Sox back in first place in the American League East and gives them the opportunity to sweep the Indians on Wednesday night.

