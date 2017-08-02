Watch Cubs’ Jon Lester Blast First Career Home Run At Wrigley Field

Jon Lester had himself a night.

The Chicago Cubs ace normally is a putrid hitter, in fact, coming into Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Lester only had 14 career hits and was hitting an abysmal .072 with zero home runs.

But that last part changed in a hurry during the bottom of the third inning at Wrigley Field.

Lester got a 2-2 fastball and cranked it into the bleachers in left-center field.

Take a look at Lester’s induction into the “pitchers who rake” club.

Are you kidding me? Jon Lester adds to the home run party by hitting the first dinger of his career. Wow. pic.twitter.com/tzZSxl9911 — Cubs Talk (@CSNCubs) August 2, 2017

On top of his first career round-tripper, Lester also recorded his 2,000th career strikeout on Tuesday night.

Have a game, Jon!

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images