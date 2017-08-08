Watch D.J. Foster Haul In Incredible Catch In Patriots-Jaguars Joint Practice

Brandin Cooks stole the show Monday with his spectacular one-handed touchdown catch, but he wasn’t the only New England Patriots player to haul in a highlight-reel grab during the team’s joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Running back D.J. Foster did so, as well, coming down with a reception during 1-on-1 drills that might have been even more impressive than Cooks’.

Matched up against Jaguars cornerback Tracy Howard, Foster contorted his body to snatch a pass out of the air with one hand, then controlled it by pressing it to the back of his shoulder pads along the sideline. He was able to get both feet down before his momentum carried him out of bounds, drawing plenty of oohs and aahs from the capacity crowd in attendance outside Gillette Stadium.

Unlike Cooks, Foster is not a lock to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster. Far from it, actually. The second-year pro currently appears to be behind Rex Burkhead, Dion Lewis, Mike Gillislee, James White and Brandon Bolden on the team’s jam-packed depth chart at running back.

