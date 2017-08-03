Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Budweiser Throwback Scheme Come To Life

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has said his JR Nation Appreci88ion Tour is all about giving back to his fans, and the throwback paint scheme he will run in his final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race proves that his team and his sponsors heard that message loud and clear.

Earnhardt revealed that he’ll run a No. 88 Axalta AutoNation Chevrolet SS paint scheme at Homestead-Miami Speedway that will be inspired by the popular No. 8 Budweiser car he used to field. Hendrick Motorsports did it’s part to make sure the scheme that will mark the end of Earnhardt’s Cup career is special too.

Many current NASCAR “paint schemes” actually are created using vinyl wraps. For the Budweiser-themed No. 88, however, Hendrick employees didn’t cut corners, and spent a lot of time laboring over the car in a paint shop.

Because this is the last time the 42-year-old will take the track as a full-time driver, the car will feature his long-time sponsors Mountain Dew and Nationwide as well.

What’s more, it includes a special message for JR Nation from Earnhardt and Nationwide.

Earnhardt’s corporate partners weren’t the only ones who ensured his car and it’s unveiling were memorable, however. QVC also rebooted its “For Race Fans Only” program, which was canceled in 2009, especially for the No. 88’s debut.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@TeamHendrick