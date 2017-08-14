Watch Ice Cube Beat LaVar Ball In BIG3 Four-Point Shooting Contest

In a shocking turn of events, it appears LaVar Ball isn’t as good at basketball as he would have you believe.

The loud-mouthed father of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball accepted rapper Ice Cube’s challenge to a four-point shot contest Saturday, and LaVar Ball tried to put his money where his mouth is Sunday.

The two squared off at Staples Center during the BIG3 League’s event, and the contest didn’t exactly go LaVar Ball’s way.

Ice Cube defeated him 2-1, but the best part had to be when Lavar Ball acted like he made a shot when it was Ice Cube’s ball that found the bottom of the net.

Take a look at their contest in the video below.

Ouch, that’s gonna sting.

For someone who claims he can beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one, LaVar Ball certainly has an ugly jump shot.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images