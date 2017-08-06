Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. Crush Two-Run Home Run For Red Sox At Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox found their power swing Saturday night against the Chicago White Sox.
Left fielder Andrew Benintendi got the party started with a two-run blast in the first inning off right-hander James Shields, and the power surge continued in the second inning thanks to Jackie Bradley Jr.
The Red Sox had a runner on second and two outs when Bradley strolled to the plate and hammered a hanging breaking ball into the right field seats.
Take a look at Bradley’s monster blast.
The round-tripper was Bradley’s 13th of the season and gave the Red Sox a three-run lead.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
