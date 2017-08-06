Boston Red Sox

Watch Jackie Bradley Jr. Crush Two-Run Home Run For Red Sox At Fenway Park

by on Sat, Aug 5, 2017 at 8:18PM
The Boston Red Sox found their power swing Saturday night against the Chicago White Sox.

Left fielder Andrew Benintendi got the party started with a two-run blast in the first inning off right-hander James Shields, and the power surge continued in the second inning thanks to Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Red Sox had a runner on second and two outs when Bradley strolled to the plate and hammered a hanging breaking ball into the right field seats.

Take a look at Bradley’s monster blast.

The round-tripper was Bradley’s 13th of the season and gave the Red Sox a three-run lead.

