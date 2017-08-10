Watch Jordan Spieth Nearly Drain Absurd Lag Putt At PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth apparently brought his A-game to the PGA championship.

During first-round play at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, Spieth faced an incredibly difficult, 71-foot birdie putt on the 12th hole. What he did next shouldn’t surprise anyone who follows the 24-year-old, but it’s impressive nonetheless.

How about this lag putt?!?😳 pic.twitter.com/VmVystvH9O — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 10, 2017

While Spieth came up just short, his shot does bring back memories of Tiger Woods’ famous chip shot on the 16th hole at the 2005 Masters.

He has a long ways to go, but Spieth appears locked-in as he looks to complete the career grand slam.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images