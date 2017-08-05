Watch Justin Gatlin Upset Usain Bolt In Final Individual Race Of His Career

Usain Bolt has had a storied career on the track, but it didn’t have a storybook ending Saturday night.

Bolt, who is set to retire after this weekend’s world championships of track and field in London, was upset by American Justin Gatlin in the 100-meter dash. Bolt finished third in what likely is the final individual race of his illustrious career.

American Chrisitan Coleman, who took silver, got out to a fast start, but Gatlin blew past both he and Bolt at the very end to claim his first 100-meter title since 2005.

Here’s how Bolt’s final race went down.

It's that close for Usain Bolt's final race! Justin Gatlin, Usain Bolt, Coleman#London2017 pic.twitter.com/eLqT7po4Ea — Y! Online (@YNaija) August 5, 2017

It was Bolt’s first defeat in the 100-meter final in Olympic or world competition apart from a false-start disqualification in 2011.

Gatlin, who has been booed all week, served a four-year doping ban from 2006 to 2010 and has been chasing the fastest man on the planet since his return to the track.

Bolt will take the track one final time for Jamaica’s 4×100-meter relay team Aug. 12, and then he will be gone. Or at least, that’s what he claims.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images