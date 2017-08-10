Watch Keenan Allen Destroy Rams Cornerback In Brawl During Joint Practice

As we recently found out at Tennessee Titans training camp, tensions can boil over when it’s hot outside .

And the same thing happened during the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams joint practice Wednesday when Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson shoved Dontrelle Inman after a pass interference call. And, of course, a brawl ensued.

But while the pushing and shoving was going on, Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen absolutely leveled Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Take a look.

Fight breaks out between #rams and #chargers. Missed first two solid punches thrown. pic.twitter.com/cwixj6YWBv — Lisa Lane (@LisaLane_Sports) August 10, 2017

And here’s another angle of the takedown.

FIGHT FOR LA ⚡️

Yellow socks is @Keenan13Allen but look at the hype man in the back ⚡️😂💢 pic.twitter.com/mPsKIMAPoF — Chargers⚡️Hype (@ChargersHype) August 10, 2017

Ouch.

We bet that Robey-Coleman won’t be testing Allen the next time the two squads square off.

And then a second brawl broke out.

A second fight just broke out at Rams Chargers. #FIGHTFORLA pic.twitter.com/Dg0JmEdj6l — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 10, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images