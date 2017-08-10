NFL

Watch Keenan Allen Destroy Rams Cornerback In Brawl During Joint Practice

by on Wed, Aug 9, 2017 at 10:00PM
As we recently found out at Tennessee Titans training camp, tensions can boil over when it’s hot outside .

And the same thing happened during the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams joint practice Wednesday when Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson shoved Dontrelle Inman after a pass interference call. And, of course, a brawl ensued.

But while the pushing and shoving was going on, Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen absolutely leveled Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Take a look.

And here’s another angle of the takedown.

Ouch.

We bet that Robey-Coleman won’t be testing Allen the next time the two squads square off.

And then a second brawl broke out.

