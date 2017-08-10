Watch Keenan Allen Destroy Rams Cornerback In Brawl During Joint Practice

As we recently found out at Tennessee Titans training camp, tensions can boil over when it’s hot outside .
And the same thing happened during the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams joint practice Wednesday when Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson shoved Dontrelle Inman after a pass interference call. And, of course, a brawl ensued.
But while the pushing and shoving was going on, Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen absolutely leveled Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.
Take a look.
And here’s another angle of the takedown.
Ouch.
We bet that Robey-Coleman won’t be testing Allen the next time the two squads square off.
And then a second brawl broke out.
Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images
