Watch Kyle Larson’s Three-Wide Pass To Win NASCAR Pure Michigan 400

Kyle Larson didn’t get a lot of sleep prior to Sunday’s Pure Michigan 400, but he apparently didn’t need much.

Larson made a blinding restart in overtime of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, going three-wide and diving in between Martin Truex Jr. and Matt Kenseth to take the lead. That move ultimately won Larson the race, as he hung on for the remaining three laps to claim his third victory of the year.

In addition, Larson’s late-race heroics came roughly 18 hours after he narrowly missed out on victory in a race that was more than 500 miles away from Michigan International Speedway. The 25-year-old finished second Saturday in the Knoxville Nationals, which ended around 11 p.m. CT, before hopping on a plane back to Michigan for the Cup race.

Chip Ganassi told Larson on the radio during the red-flag period before OT that he should go three-wide on the restart, but even Ganassi was surprised when the No. 42 split the No. 78 and No. 20.