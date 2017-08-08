Watch Mike Trout Receive Disgusting Birthday Gift From Angels Teammates

Cakes are synonymous with birthdays, as a tasty treat is a great way to celebrate someone’s special day.

So with Monday marking Mike Trout’s 26th birthday, his Los Angeles Angels teammates gathered up all the ingredients necessary for a cake. But instead of putting them together and tossing it in the oven, the Angels instead opted to douse the star outfielder with all the fixings.

Check out Trout’s messy birthday gift in the video below.

Trout’s birthday would improve as the day went on, though, as his double in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles marked the 1,000th hit of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images