Watch Mitch Moreland Lift Red Sox To Dramatic Win With Walk-Off Home Run

The Boston Red Sox sure seem to enjoy long games this season, but Mitch Moreland made sure Friday night’s game didn’t go past 11 innings.

The Red Sox first baseman hit a walk-off home run the opposite way in the bottom of the 11th to give Boston a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.

Enjoy, Red Sox fans.

Moreland replaced Hanley Ramirez at first base in the 10th inning, and that move certainly paid off for manager John Farrell.

The blast was Moreland’s 14th home run of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images