Watch New Showtime Commercial For Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor

Although the fight basically sells itself, Showtime made sure to hype everyone up a little more Monday by releasing its first commercial for the upcoming pay-per-view boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

Mayweather and McGregor have been promoting the fight for a while, but we’re less than a month away from what figures to be the biggest spectacle in combat sports history. If you weren’t already excited, Showtime’s new spot should do the trick, as it boldly declares that “two kings collide” yet only “one will reign.”

Check out the 30-second spot below.

