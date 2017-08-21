Watch PSG’s Neymar Make Defenders Look Foolish With Incredible Goal

Neymar’s world-record $263 million summer transfer from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain put unbelievably high expectations on the Brazilian superstar’s shoulders. But he’s exceeded them through two Ligue 1 (French first division) games.

Neymar scored two goals and added two assists in PSG’s 6-2 win over Toulouse at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, including this amazing tally that was set up by dribbling through multiple defenders.

THIS IS JUST ABSURD NEYMAR. pic.twitter.com/xIUt0Z0KyY — go90 Zone (@go90Zone) August 20, 2017

He also showed off some of his world-class skill with a rainbow flick over an opponent.

Neymar rainbow flick slow mo pic.twitter.com/zyDzeR3GFB — Lord Varys. (@RazAlBool) August 20, 2017

Simply brilliant.

PSG finally might make a deep Champions League run with Neymar in the fold.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images