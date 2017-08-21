Watch PSG’s Neymar Make Defenders Look Foolish With Incredible Goal

Neymar’s world-record $263 million summer transfer from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain put unbelievably high expectations on the Brazilian superstar’s shoulders. But he’s exceeded them through two Ligue 1 (French first division) games.
Neymar scored two goals and added two assists in PSG’s 6-2 win over Toulouse at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, including this amazing tally that was set up by dribbling through multiple defenders.
He also showed off some of his world-class skill with a rainbow flick over an opponent.
Simply brilliant.
PSG finally might make a deep Champions League run with Neymar in the fold.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images
