Watch Red Sox Star Andrew Benintendi Extend Hot Streak With Homer Vs. Indians

Boston Red Sox rookie Andrew Benintendi absolutely is on fire in August, and his hot streak continued Monday night in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians.

After a walk to Mookie Betts, Benintendi took a pitch from Indians starter Mike Clevinger and smashed it into the right-field seats for his 18th home run of the season. The ball traveled an estimated 367 feet.

Andrew Benintendi hits a 2-run home run for his 18th home run of the season!!! #WinDanceRepeat pic.twitter.com/kYZlkcdnHd — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB_) August 21, 2017

The 21-year-old left fielder entered Monday with 14 hits over his last 10 games, as well as a .367 batting average in August.

Benintendi’s late-season surge should make him a real contender for the American League Rookie of the Year award, which once seemed destined to be won by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

