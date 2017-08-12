Watch Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Blast Two Three-Run Home Runs Vs. Yankees

UPDATE (5:41 p.m. ET): Andrew Benintendi did it again.

The Boston Red Sox left fielder smashed his second three-run home run of the game during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees to give the Sox a five-run advantage.

Take a look at the monster blast in the tweet below.

Andrew Benintendi with a monster 3-run HR, his 2nd of the game to put the Red Sox up 8-3 pic.twitter.com/JNRRxWK6Ns — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 12, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Red Sox fell behind the New York Yankees early Saturday, but that changed drastically during the third inning.

Boston trailed 2-0 to begin the frame, but Mookie Betts tied the game with a two-run single, and then Andrew Benintendi capped off what would be a huge inning for the Sox with a huge home run.

The left fielder came to the dish with runners on first and second with one out and ripped a laser beam over the right field wall for a three-run blast.

Andrew Benintendi with a laser 3-run HR to put the Red Sox up 5-2 pic.twitter.com/7l1BmpwAkw — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 12, 2017

The round-tripper was Benintendi’s 15th of the season, and it left Yankee Stadium in a hurry.

Hard in, hard out. Andrew Benintendi squared up 97.6 mph Luis Severino heat and smoked it out to RCF. 106.3 mph on a dead line. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/wSoUembQbV — David Adler (@_dadler) August 12, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images