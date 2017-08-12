Watch Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Blast Two Three-Run Home Runs Vs. Yankees

UPDATE (5:41 p.m. ET): Andrew Benintendi did it again.
The Boston Red Sox left fielder smashed his second three-run home run of the game during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees to give the Sox a five-run advantage.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Red Sox fell behind the New York Yankees early Saturday, but that changed drastically during the third inning.
Boston trailed 2-0 to begin the frame, but Mookie Betts tied the game with a two-run single, and then Andrew Benintendi capped off what would be a huge inning for the Sox with a huge home run.
The left fielder came to the dish with runners on first and second with one out and ripped a laser beam over the right field wall for a three-run blast.
The round-tripper was Benintendi’s 15th of the season, and it left Yankee Stadium in a hurry.
