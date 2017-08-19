Watch Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Make Impressive Diving Catch Vs. Yankees

Andrew Benintendi has been scorching with the bat as of late, but it was the glove that got the Boston Red Sox outfielder onto the highlight reel Friday night.

In the second inning against the New York Yankees, Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz gave up a liner to Didi Gregorius, but Benintendi bailed out the left-hander with a fully extended diving catch.

Andrew Benintendi lays out to rob Gregorious of extra bases pic.twitter.com/6cjnImH42x — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 19, 2017

And the 23-year-old made up serious ground in order to make the diving grab.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ grab for @asben16! He bolts 41 feet in 3 seconds to snare a liner with a 14 percent catch probability. https://t.co/EHNYHuKn0B pic.twitter.com/mzF6BXDRve — #Statcast (@statcast) August 19, 2017

Benny certainly has the jets.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images