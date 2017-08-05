Watch Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Smash Two-Run Home Run Vs. White Sox

The Boston Red Sox found themselves in an early 1-0 hole Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, but that changed in a hurry thanks to Andrew Benintendi.

The Red Sox left fielder stepped to the plate with a runner on first and one out in the bottom of the first against James Shields, and Benintendi got a cutter that stayed in the middle of the plate and he deposited it into the right field bleachers to give Boston a one-run lead.

Check out the two-run blast by Benintendi below.

Andrew Benintendi hits a two-run home run to put the #RedSox ahead 2-1 in the first pic.twitter.com/saAvS0SDVe — Richard Morin (@BigRickMorin) August 5, 2017

The round-tripper was Benintendi’s 13th home run on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images