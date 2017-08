The middle of the batting order typically ignites the offense, but it was the bottom half that produced for the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Rafael Devers gave the Red Sox an early lead over the New York Yankees with a two-run blast in the second inning, and Christian Vazquez followed suit with a mammoth solo shot in the fifth.

The long ball was Vazquez’s third of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images