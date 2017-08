Eduardo Nunez has been on some kind of tear since coming to Boston, and his hot start in a Red Sox uniform continued Friday night at Fenway Park.

In the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox, Nunez obliterated a home run over the Green Monster to knot the score at 2-2.

STAY HOT EDUARDO pic.twitter.com/ASNy68sFz5 — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) August 5, 2017

Nunez now has three home runs and 11 RBIs through his first seven games with the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images