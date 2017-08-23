Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Blast Solo Home Run Vs. Indians

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. usually is known for his highlight-reel plays in the outfield.

On Tuesday night against the Cleveland Indians, however, he did it with his bat, as well.

Bradley absolutely slammed a solo homer deep to center field to give the Red Sox a two-run lead in the top of the fifth.

Boston went on to win 9-1 over the Indians at Progressive Field. However, it wasn’t all good news as JBJ left the game in the seventh after sustaining a thumb injury on a slide at home. The X-rays were negative, but he’s heading back to Boston for an MRI on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images