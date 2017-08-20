Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Make Ridiculous Catch Vs. Yankees

Jackie Bradley Jr. has tormented the New York Yankees with his glove this season, and he was at it again Saturday night at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox trailed the Yankees by three runs in the fourth inning when Tyler Austin, who already had launched a three-run home run earlier in the game, stepped to the plate with a runner on first and one out.

Austin put a charge into an 0-1 offering from Chris Sale that was ticketed for extra bases, but Bradley glided back to dead center field, sized up his jump and made an outstanding catch.

Take a look.

Jackie Bradley Jr CABALLETE pic.twitter.com/OejDWWKYAV — Elvis Beuses 🇻🇪 (@elvisbeuses) August 20, 2017

Wow.

While this might not even be a top-three catch by Bradley this season, it still is impressive.

