Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Blast Two-Run Home Run Vs. Yankees

Rafael Devers hasn’t looked much like a rookie since arriving in the big leagues a few weeks ago, and the Boston Red Sox third baseman continued the impressive start to his Major League Baseball career Friday night.

In the second inning against the New York Yankees, Devers sent a two-run home run just over the Green Monster to give the Red Sox an early lead over their American League East rival.

Devers has displayed an innate ability to hit to the opposite field, as five of his seven home runs have gone over the left-field fence.

