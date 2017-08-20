Boston Red Sox

Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Hammer Solo Home Run Vs. Yankees At Fenway Park

Sat, Aug 19, 2017 at 9:28PM
Rafael Devers refuses to cool down.

The Boston Red Sox rookie third baseman has been on an absolute tear lately, and he showcased how much power he has Saturday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox entered the seventh inning trailing the New York Yankees by two runs, but Devers trimmed the deficit with one powerful swing of the bat, as he blasted an Adam Warren fastball to dead center field for a solo home run.

The ball hit to the left of the yellow line in center field and bounced into the bullpen to give him his eighth round-tripper of the season.

Devers joined some elite company with the homer, as he became just the second member of the Red Sox to homer in three straight games against the Yankees, joining the legendary Babe Ruth.

