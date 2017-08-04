Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Hit Opposite-Field Home Run Vs. White Sox

Boston Red Sox fans have every reason to be excited about newcomer Rafael Devers.

In his first showdown against former Red Sox prospect and current Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, the Boston third baseman struck first, blasting his third home run of the season.

And he went the opposite way at Fenway Park, too.

Rafael Devers with his 3rd HR in his 1st 29 AB's..watch out Mr. Judge pic.twitter.com/zw3TEnJUQi — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 3, 2017

That two-run home run was part of a four-run first inning for the Red Sox, who gave right-hander Rick Porcello some early run support.

Devers’ average rose to .448, and he now has six RBIs in 29 Major League Baseball at-bats.

