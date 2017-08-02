Watch Redskins’ Kirk Cousins Hilariously Attempt To Rap ‘Hamilton’ Lyrics

The hit production “Hamilton” has swept the nation with its unique blend of history and hip-hop, and apparently one NFL quarterback is a huge fan of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece.

Washington Redskins QB Kirk Cousins, who is a known musical theater lover, showed off his rapping skills, or lack thereof, by laying down a few lines from “Alexander Hamilton,” one of the most popular songs from the Tony Award-winning play.

You can check out Cousins’ attempt at being an emcee in the clip below.

Based off this video, we’d advise Cousins to keep his day job of being the Redskins signal-caller, as we don’t think Broadway will be calling up the five-year NFL veteran any time soon.

“Hamilton” tickets are of considerable demand, but we think Cousins would be more than able to meet the price tag. The Redskins slapped the franchise tag on Cousins for a second consecutive season, which will earn the 2016 Pro Bowl selection roughly $24 million in the upcoming campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images