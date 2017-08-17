Watch Tom Brady Greet Young Cancer Patient After Patriots-Texans Practice

After competing against the Houston Texans on the practice field Wednesday, Tom Brady made the day of one young fan.

11-year-old Gabe Lester is a West Virginia native and diehard New England Patriots fan who currently is undergoing cancer treatments. After sitting through a round of chemotherapy Wednesday morning, Gabe and his family made the trip to the Texans’ training camp facility in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., where he got the chance to meet his favorite quarterback.

“Nice to meet you. I’m Tom,” Brady said as he greeted the group after practice.

A morning that began with a chemotherapy treatment for 11-year-old Gabe Lester also included a special meeting with Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/EWr5xxgcTA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 17, 2017

Brady, who will travel to Houston on Thursday ahead of the Patriots’ second preseason game, signed a few autographs and posed for pictures with the Lester family.

“The two things he said, he said he wanted to go to New England and watch the Patriots play, and the second was to meet Tom Brady,” Lester’s father said in a video posted by the Patriots’ official Twitter account. “And I said, ‘I don’t know that I’ll ever be able to do it, but I’ll do my very best.”

“Nice job, Dad,” Brady responded.