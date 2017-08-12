Watford Vs. Liverpool: Hornets Hold Reds To Draw In Premier League Opener

Watford held Liverpool to a 3-3 draw Saturday in their opening game of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

The visitors twice fell behind at Vicarage Road, but goals from each of Jurgen Klopp’s front three — Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah — appeared to have been enough to earn a hard-fought victory for the visitors.

However, Miguel Britos equalized in injury time to ensure Watford claimed a share of the spoils.

Mane’s fine strike equalized Stefano Okaka’s early opener, but Watford regained its lead before halftime through Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Two goals in the space of two minutes shortly after the restart — the first a Firmino penalty kick and the second a poacher’s effort from Salah — turned the match on its head, only for Britos to level deep into stoppage time.

