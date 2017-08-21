Wayne Rooney Enters ‘Lonely’ 200-Premier League Goal Club With Remarkable Stats

Wayne Rooney finally has crashed the Premier League’s most exclusive party.
The Everton striker scored his 200th career Premier League goal on Monday during his team’s game against Manchester City. Rooney reached the historic mark in the 35th minute with this fine finish on Calvert-Lewin’s cut-back pass.
Rooney joins Alan Shearer in the 200-goal club, and the legendary Premier League striker was delighted to welcome him into a goal-scoring club of which he was the sole member.
Here’s are some statistical breakdowns of Rooney’s 200 Premier League goals.
Here’s why we could have predicted Rooney would notch goal No. 200 against Manchester City.
Everton and Manchester City ultimately drew 1-1.
Thumbnail photo via photo via YouTube/NBC Sports
