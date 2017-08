Houston Texans offensive tackle David Quessenberry took the field Wednesday night in his first NFL game since defeating cancer.

Quessenberry was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma three years ago, and finished up his final round of chemotherapy back in April.

