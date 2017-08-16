While You Were Sleeping: Former Baylor Student Resolves Title IX Lawsuit Against School

Former Baylor University student Jasmin Hernandez has reached an undisclosed financial settlement in her Title IX lawsuit against the school, her attorney announced Tuesday.
Ex-football coach Art Briles and former athletic director Ian McCaw were also named in the lawsuit. The suit alleges the university and football team officials failed to take appropriate action against football players accused of assault.
Hernandez was sexually assaulted by then-Baylor football player Tevin Elliott in 2012. Elliott was convicted in 2014.
Thumbnail photo via Michael C. Johnson/USA TODAY Sports
